Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 87,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,025 shares of company stock worth $8,973,377. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.