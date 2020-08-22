Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $845,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,277 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $60.37. 1,230,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,414. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.