Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock worth $1,457,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $129.92. 479,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

