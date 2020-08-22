Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $7.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 733,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 742.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 273,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 57.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.