HashCoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $430,032.20 and approximately $87,217.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039941 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.73 or 0.05425099 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014359 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.