Hashgard Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $412,164.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039877 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $643.00 or 0.05503420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,019,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

