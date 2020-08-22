Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 109,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 129,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,191. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $548.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $311,325.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 6.5% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 69,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.