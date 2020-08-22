HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.