Head-To-Head Analysis: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sohu.com and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -7.66% -4.15% -1.89% Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76%

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.42 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -6.14 Akerna $10.92 million 7.64 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sohu.com and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sohu.com presently has a consensus price target of $21.65, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Akerna.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Akerna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

