Head-To-Head Survey: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) versus Trident Acquisitions (NYSE:TDAC)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Trident Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 131.57 Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivint Smart Home and Trident Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 2 0 2.29 Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $17.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.83%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Trident Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% Trident Acquisitions N/A 13.09% 0.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Trident Acquisitions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

