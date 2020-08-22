HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in July

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.