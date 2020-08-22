Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHIY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,495. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

