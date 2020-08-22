HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of HLTRF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.27.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

