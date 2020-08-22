Homeros Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00004744 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $134.59 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00138026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.01677506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00188817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00159873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,004,318 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

