HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $832.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00054094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00768834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.01456056 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,604.75 or 0.99815394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00176718 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001993 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Bleutrade, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

