Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $232.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.63. 331,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

