Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 220,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock worth $961,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 257.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $809,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 110,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,998. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.