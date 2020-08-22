Hydro Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $319,492.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $319,492.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinEx, IDAX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.12 or 0.05479039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Fatbtc, IDAX, Bittrex, IDEX, BitMart, Upbit, BitForex, Mercatox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.