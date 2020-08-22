IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,986. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

