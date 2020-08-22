Ignition Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $154,733.43 and $56.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00054952 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,712.34 or 1.00296452 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002724 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00168128 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,338,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,610 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

