Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

IBCP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

