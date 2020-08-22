Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 360.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,504,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $311.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $312.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.