Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amgen by 115.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average is $228.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

