Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,509.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,380.66. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,591.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,072.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.