Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,865. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.