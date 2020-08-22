Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.