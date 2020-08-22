Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,045. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

