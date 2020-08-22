Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $84.98. 6,574,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,571. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.