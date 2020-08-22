Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $13.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inseego in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut Inseego from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other Inseego news, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $338,847.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,450 shares of company stock worth $1,217,080. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 43.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 13.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 48.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.