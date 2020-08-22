Insider Buying: ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) CFO Acquires $19,620.00 in Stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) CFO Jarrod M. Watson bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $19,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,862.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.01.

Separately, TheStreet cut ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $324,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

