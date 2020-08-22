Insider Buying: OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Purchases $10,420.00 in Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Michael F. Marino III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael F. Marino III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Michael F. Marino III acquired 3,567 shares of OptiNose stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $18,191.70.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. OptiNose Inc has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in OptiNose by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 403,401 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 87,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in OptiNose by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 742,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

