Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $38,870.28 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 1,548 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $38,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,480 shares in the company, valued at $15,329,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Randall Marshall sold 700 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $17,563.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $66,472.72.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $8,815.04.

On Friday, July 24th, Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $62,159.79.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $36,673.56.

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $58,193.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $72,883.19.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $23.99 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Knott David M raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.