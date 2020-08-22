Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,632,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,121,560. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

