Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 34,632,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,635,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

