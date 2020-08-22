InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 378,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,438. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

