Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 26,700 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,985,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,713. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

