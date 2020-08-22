Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 52,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 44,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 353,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

BAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 54,936,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,936,116. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

