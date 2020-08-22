Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $156.40. 660,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.