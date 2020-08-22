Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,021.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,601. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,673.94, a PEG ratio of 3,731.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,004.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.40. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

