Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,728,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

