Intersect Capital LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.66. The company had a trading volume of 403,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,232. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

