Intersect Capital LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $340.85. 2,062,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $341.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

