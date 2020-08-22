Intersect Capital LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 39.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

