Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 14,731,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,883,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

