Intersect Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 9,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

