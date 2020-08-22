Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

