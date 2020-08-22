Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 15,926,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,686,316. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.