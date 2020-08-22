Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.94. 4,959,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

