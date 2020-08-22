Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $21.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.34. 24,954,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $512.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.86.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

