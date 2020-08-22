Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 48.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,336,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,375. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

